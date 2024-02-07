Eamonn (Ned) Meagher, Templemore

Knockinroe, Templemore.

Unexpectedly, on February 6th. Peacefully in the Mater Private surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents, Mary & Denis, his brother Tim and son-in-law Kevin.

Eamonn will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Lavin), and devoted daughters, Orla, Eilish and Laurena, sons in law Pat and Davey and beloved grandchildren Callum, Ethan, Layla-Jane, Killian, Conor, Julia & James. Deeply regretted by his sisters; Mae (Quinn), Anna (Hogan), Catherine (Rafter), Carmel (O’Dwyer), Terri (Coonan) and Denise (Meagher/Devine) and extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Friday from 3pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in St Joseph’s cemetery.

https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/