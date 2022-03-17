Eamonn McGrath, Clonmel

Middlequarter, Newcastle, Clonmel

Eamonn passed away peacefully at University College Hospital, London on Monday in the presence of his heartbroken family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Peig), sons Eddie, Gary, John, Damien, Fergal and Trevor, daughters Sharon and Lariena, grandchildren Charlie, Luca, Nathan, Patricia, Emilia, Liam, Aimee, Sophie, Evan, Ella, Jackson, Amber and Darcey, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Kim and Nidia, partners Heidi and Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Mollough Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab “NEWCASTLE”.