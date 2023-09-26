Eamonn Grace, Nenagh

Blean, Toomevara, Nenagh.

25th of September 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine sons Stephen, Brendan & Eamonn daughter Cora (Murray) adored grandchildren Brian, Eoin, Conor , Fiona, Mark, Matthew, Ronan & Grace , brother John, sisters Breda , Patricia, Mary & Deirdre, daughter’s in law Mary, Miriam & Liz , son in law Liam , brother’s in law , sister’s in law nephew’s nieces , relatives & many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Ballinree church on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Toomevara church grounds.

Family flowers only donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice https://milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/