Eamon Walsh, Fethard

The Glebe, Coolmoyne, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

May 21st 2022, peacefully under the care of Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by his loving wife Breda and sister Mary. Dearly beloved father of Denis, John, Edmond, Pat, Margaret, Thomas and Gerard. Sadly missed by his sister Margaret, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his son’s residence in Curraghduff, Carrick-on-Suir, this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm for family and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday May 25th from 5.30 with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on parishchurch.net.