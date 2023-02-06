Eamon O’Keeffe, Thurles

Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Thurles.

After a long illness bravely borne, February 5th 2023.

Pre-deceased by his loving father Thomas.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosie, mother Josie, sisters: Carmel, Miriam, Sandra and Linda, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in St. Michael’s Church Mortuary, St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, on Tuesday February 7th from 5pm with removal to altar for prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday February 8th at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.