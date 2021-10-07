Eamon Kingston, Templemore

Eamon Kingston

Roscrea Road and Garda College, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. 7th of October 2021, predeceased by his son Dermot.

He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Angela, Sons Sean and Eamon daughter-in-law Fionnula, Grandchildren, Max, Charlie, Harry and Heather, Sisters Theresa, Carmel, and Bernadette, sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Monday the 11th of October at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private please.

