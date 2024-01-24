Eamon Keating, Clogheen

Hillcrest, Mount Anglesby, Clogheen.

Devoted husband of Margaret and father of John, Orla (Machin) and Audrey, sons-in-law Ray and Paul, adored grandfather to Thomas, Tiernan, Connaill, Céitinn, Senan, Joe, Aoife and Eoin. Pre-deceased by his sister Breda (Molan), brother Richard, daughter-in-law Julie and baby Sean. Sadly and fondly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, sporting colleagues and neighbours.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St Mary’s Church Clogheen.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church Clogheen.

Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on churchservices.tv

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.