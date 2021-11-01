Dr. William Courtney, Dromineer

Dromineer

Professor of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, died peacefully at home.

He is lovingly remembered by his children Antonia, William and Louise, and by their mother Patricia. Sadly missed by his brother Louis and sisters Kathleen and Mary, as well as all his siblings’ families.

Predeceased by his parents Aloysius and Elizabeth, and his siblings Eileen, Jim and Michael. His family are thankful to those in the Dromineer community who cared for him so generously in his later years.

Funeral arrangements later.