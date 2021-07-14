Dr Seán McCarthy, Cashel

John Street, Cashel and formerly Lagganstown, New Inn, Cashel.

Due to Government restrictions and public health guidelines for Covid 19, a family only funeral Mass will take place in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Friday at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/sean-mccarthy/ followed by burial in St John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street, Cashel.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement who provided such exceptional care and support – www.sthm.org

