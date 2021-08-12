Dr. Ray Howard, Fethard & Clonmel

Fethard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Marlfield, Clonmel.

Died peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness on August 11th 2021.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa Jane, son Daragh and his grandchildren Aoife and Cormac.

The Funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel, at 12pm on Saturday 14th August followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Covid restrictions apply to the Funeral Mass, which may be watched on churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Messages of support and condolences for the family may be left on the condolences page of RIP.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence