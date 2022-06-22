Dr Liz Robertson (nee Lilly Bourke), Roscrea & Templemore

Dr. Liz Robertson (Nee Lilly Bourke),

Roscrea and formerly of Killough, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 17th of June 2022

Unexpectedly and peacefully on holiday abroad.

Predeceased by her Parents John & Nora Bourke, Knockinroe, her sister Maureen, brothers Pat, Sean, Martin, Tim and Francis.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Funeral mass in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Templemore on Saturday 9th July 2022 at 12 noon followed by internment of Ashes in Killea Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com