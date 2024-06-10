Dr Aidan Kennedy, Dublin and Holycross

Dublin and formerly Glenbane Lower, Holycross, Thurles.

After a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Monica (née O’Gorman), sisters Aileen and Irene. Deeply regretted by his loving family; daughters Patricia and Maeve, sons Paul and Kevin, grandchildren Sara, Suf, Iman, Jay and Alto, sisters Isolde and Maeve, daughters-in-law Helen and Lesley, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Celine, Sr Edna (Medical Missionaries), Anna, Barbara-Anne and Frances, brothers-in-law Andrew, Peter, Martin, Noel and Fintan, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey, Thurles on Wednesday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.