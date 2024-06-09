Douglas Smith, Clonmel

Davis Terrace, Clonmel.

Douglas passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday. Pre-deceased by his father Tony, he will be sadly missed by his mother Carmel, daughters Cassie, Shannon and Jade, grandson Zack, brothers Paul and Tony, niece Elaine, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am.

Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.