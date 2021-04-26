Douglas Lamb, Thurles and England

Highfield Court, Cabra Road, Thurles and formerly of Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Frances, sisters Margaret and Byrel, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Anne Crowe (Kennedy Park, Thurles), Mary Collins, (Butler Ave, Thurles) and Phylis Grainge (Hertfordshire), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Douglas’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Wednesday 28th April at 10.10am to will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

The Service at the crematorium can be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie.

Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the church and crematorium.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence