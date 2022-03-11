Donncha O’Rourke, London and Bouladuff

Dog & Duck Pub, Hoppers Road, Winchmore Hill, London and formerly of Bouladuff, Thurles.

March 2nd 2022: unexpectedly and peacefully at his home.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Jacqueline (née Durkan, Bridge St., Louisburgh.), daughter Megan, sister Mary (Ballyheigue), brothers Jerome (Kilbeggan), Seamus (Bouladuff) & Paudie (Vancouver), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended O’ Rourke & Durkan Families, and a large circle of friends in Ireland and the U.K.

Funeral Mass in St. Monica’s Church, Stonard Road, London on Saturday at 12.30pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo on Tuesday evening (March 15th) at 7pm for reception prayers.

Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.

Mass from St. Monica’s will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/palmersgreen

Mass from St. Patrick’s will be live streamed on www.louisburghparish.ie Louisburgh webcam.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Monica’s Church Food Distribution Appeal c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Louisburgh