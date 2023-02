Abbeville, St Brendan’s Rd., Portumna.

Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care funeral home on the grounds of Portumna Retirement Village from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow evening.

Funeral cortége will arrive to St Brigid’s Church, Portumna, at 10:45am on Tuesday morning.

Mass will be celebrated from 11 with funeral afterwards to St Michael’s Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Portumna Social Services.