Fancroft, Roscrea.

Reposing at his home at Fancroft (E53 XW13)on Thursday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 12 noon followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.