Donal Wylde, Ennis Co. Clare and late of Clonmel

The death has occurred of Donal Wylde (RTÉ News and The Nationalist Clonmel).

Formerly of Ennis Co.Clare and late of Clonmel.

Donal’s funeral cortége will arrive at Ss Peter & Paul’s church on Tuesday afternoon at 12.45 for requiem mass at 1 o’clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Family flowers only .

Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

House Private Please.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence