Donal Treacy, Cloughjordan

Donal Treacy

Ballintemple, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary, October 29th 2021, suddenly, at home, predeceased by his father Bill.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marian, daughter Marcella, son Brian, his mother Mary, brother Tom, his adored grandchildren Shannon and Lexi, Brian’s partner Sharon, sister-in-law Eileen, nephew Robert, niece Bernadette, relatives, best friend Mike, former work colleagues and friends.

Donal’s funeral will take place on Thursday 11th, arriving to St. Michael & St. John’s Church Cloughjordan, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony through the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook Page.

May he Rest in Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence