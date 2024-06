Ballyrickard, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Nora & Jack and sisters Anne & Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his sister Mary and brothers Jim & John. Cousins relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Donal Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St.Flannan’s Church Ardcroney at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.