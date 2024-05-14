Donal Malone, Puckane and Carrigatoher

Puckane, Nenagh and formerly of Bushfield, Carrigatoher.

May 13th 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Predeceased by his parents Tomás and Peig Malone, sisters Una and Maire, brothers Jim and Bill and his son-in-law Liam.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Angela, son Tomas, brother Tom, his adored granddaughters Rachel and Laura and his great-granddaughters Róisin and Cliona, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to S. Patrick’s Church Puckane for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

Family flowers only.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.