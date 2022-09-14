Donal Flannery, Dublin and Nenagh

Dublin and formerly of Mitchel Street, Nenagh.

September 10th 2022, suddenly, at home, predeceased by his parents Michael and Sally Flannery, brothers Denis and Martin, sisters Carmel and Margaret and sister-in-law Teresa (Heenan).

Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Chiara and her mother Stephanie (nee O’Gorman), sisters Mary and Anne (Sheehy), brother Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, close friend Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght (opposite Tallaght Stadium), on Thursday from 2.30pm until 3.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by private cremation.

Donal’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.