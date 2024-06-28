Dominic (Dom) Wixted, Templemore

Marian Road, Templemore.

Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

Pre deceased by his beloved wife Betty, his daughter in law Pauline Wixted (Littleton), his sisters Noreen Shinners (Castlelough), Joan Wixted (Portroe), Maura Graffeo (New York), and his niece Elaine Kirby (New York).

Deeply regretted by his daughter Margaret, sons Dominic, Tony and his partner Maura, his grandchildren Jennifer, Keith, Brian, Niamh, Stephanie and Aoife, great grand children Eva and Ben, brother Seamus (Portroe), sister Frances (New York), brother in law Matt Shinners, sisters in law Bab Wheeler (UK) and Bridget Wixted, wonderful friend and dear neighbour Kathleen Sweeney, relatives and large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.