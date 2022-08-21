Dom Ryan, Clogheen

Graigue, Clogeen, Co.Tippeary.

August 20th 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, sons Paul and Robert daughters Sarah and Sinead, grand-daughter Millie, daughters- in-law, sons- in- law, brother Jerry, sisters Sr. Alice, Annette and Lucy, brothers-in-law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing from St.Theresa’s hospital Clogheen on Monday from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 o’ clock in St. John The Baptist Church Duhill followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St.

Theresa’s hospital.

House private please.