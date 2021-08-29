Dolores O’Sullivan (nee Crowe), Nenagh

Barbaha, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

August 28th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, beloved wife of John Joe and loving mother of John, Gerard and Eileen (Kennedy).

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, brother Dermot, daughters-in-law Caitríona and Maura, son-in-law John, her adored grandchildren Keeva, Jack, Ronan, Doireann, Eoghan, Robyn, Ewan and Ellen, sisters-in-law Nonie, Sally and Eileen, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Solas na bhFlaitheas dá hanam.

