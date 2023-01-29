Dolores Guiry (nee O’Regan), Ballymacarbry & Clonmel

Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford and formerly Kickham Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Dolores passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening.

Pre-deceased by her parents Willie and Maggie, she will be sadly missed by her husband Mike, sons Shane, Craig, Graham, Dylan and Ross, grandchildren Alex, Harper, Phoebe, Briannah, Brayden and Theo, brothers Norman, Stuart, Bruce, Melvin, Darren and Warren, sisters Denise, Charmaine, Siobhán, Melanie and Chantelle, Dolores sons’ partners Katie, Kayleigh, Jenny and Lyndsey, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.