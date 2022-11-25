Dolores Fenton nee Ryan, Fethard

Crampscastle, Fethard.

Dolores passed away peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Naishy Fenton.

Forever loved and deeply missed by her daughter Marian. Dolores is also sadly missed by her brother in law Jim Millar, sister in law Noreen Fenton, her nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, the extended Ryan and Fenton families together with her wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at the Augustinian Abbey, Fethard at 11am followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

House private on Monday morning please.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey