Dodie (Nora) Gallagher, Cahir

Raheen and formerly of Abbey St. Cahir.

Dodie passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful and kind care of St. Anthony’s Clonmel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Maria, Ann, Sheila and Joan, sons John, Kevin, Peter and Micheál, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Peggy, and Brennie, brothers Billy and Tommy, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-dodie-gallagher/