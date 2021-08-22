Dirk Vanderwal, Newcastle & Clogheen

Clashganny West, Newcastle, (formally Main Steeet Clogheen).

Wife June, daughters Marian, Miranda and Malarie, sons-in-law Dillan, Imran and Willie, grandchildren Damien, Ethan and Tyler, sister Nel (Holland) brother-in-law Martin, sons Jan and Krijn (Holland), daughter Ria (Holland) sons Dirk and Piet (Cahir), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

August 21st 2021.

Cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium on Tuesday at 12 o clock. House private on Tuesday.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence