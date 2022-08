Gorteenamona, Rossmore, Cashel.

Unexpectedly in Semple Stadium.

Predeceased by his grandmother Eddie & Lyla Fryday and Phil Quirke.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents, Dan and Hazel, sisters Shannon, Kellie, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, team mates and many beloved friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com.