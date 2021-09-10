Dick Fitzgerald, Thurles

Coalbrook, Thurles.

Reposing at O’Connell’s funeral home Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving on Sunday at the Church of the Assumption Ballingarry at 12 noon for funeral mass at 12.30.

Burial immediately afterwards in Glengoole.

