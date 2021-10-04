Diana Walsh (Nee Mitten), Carrick-on-Suir

Late of Ballinaraha, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary.

Died 2nd October 2021.

Wife of the late Tommy.

Deeply regretted by her brother Liam, nieces, nephew’s relatives and friend’s.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday the 5th October 2021 from 7pm to 8pm for family and friends.

Arriving at St Mary Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan for requiem Mass on Wednesday the 6th October 2021 at 2.30pm followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

