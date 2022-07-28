Dessie Ryan, Thurles

Formerly Dun Lia, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Predeceased by his parents Seamus and Hannah and his brother Michéal, deeply regretted by his loving wife Clair, son Ronan, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Eamon, sister Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock, burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

URL of Mass: www.thurlesparish.ie