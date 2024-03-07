Des Gayner, Nenagh

Rapla Nenagh Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 7th 2024. Born in Melbourne in 1937, A True Tipperary Man. Predeceased by his beloved son Sean, parents Michael & Eileen, Granddaughter Eadaoin, Sister Julie and brothers Ned & Kevin. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen and cherished family Michael, Eileen, Ned, Sean & Marie. His 17 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren, brother Len and sisters Mary, Imelda & Maelisa. Sons in law Kevin & Noel, daughters in law Lara, Lisa & Pam. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends.

May Des Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kilruane Hall (E45 X727) this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Sunday for his Requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilruane Graveyard.

Livestream of mass can be viewed on: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society: http://www.cancer.ie/