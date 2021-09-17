Dermot O’ Leary, Grange

Ballindoney, Grange.

Dermot passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, son Darraye, daughter’s Liz, Aoife and Helen, brother John, sister Marie, Margaret and Helen, sons in law Eoin, Ronan and Joe, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Dermot’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday at 2pm to arrive at St. Nicholas’ church Grange for mass at 2.30pm, afterwhich he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

