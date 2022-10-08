Dermot Mullane, Ballina

7 Derg Marine Village, Ballina.

Formerly of Irish Times and RTÉ.

On Friday October 7th peacefully at home.

Dearly beloved husband of Kay (McGuinness) and loving father of Eric.

Sadly missed by his sisters Deirdre (Lynch) and Sheenagh (Blundeon), daughter in law Orla, adoring grandchildren Alexander, Hugo and Christina, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady & St. Lua, Ballina, Co. Tipperary on Monday October 10th at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday October 11th.

Private cremation later.

House private.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Webcam at Church: www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina

May He Rest In Peace