Dermot McDarby, Clonmel and Carlow

Cherrymount, Clonmel and late of Staplestown Road Carlow.

Died peacefully on July 18th with family and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home.

Son of the late John and Mary (Ciss) McDarby. Sadly missed by his brother Martin, sister Mary (London), sister-in-law Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Dermot’s Funeral cortége will arrive in St Mary’s Church Irishtown on Thursday morning at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery Carlow Town arriving at 2.30pm approximately.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

