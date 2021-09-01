Dermot Crowe, Nenagh

Burgess, Nenagh,

Peacefully in the Beacon Hospital Dublin.

Recently predeceased by his beloved sister Dolores O’Sullivan and by his parents Denis & Nora Mary.

Will be sadly missed by by his loving wife Nonie and cherished sons Denis & Michael. Grandchildren Emilie, Lauren, Hayden, Diarmuid & Thomas, Sister Margaret Slattery, Daughters in law Kerrie & Yvonne, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins kind neighbours relatives and many friends.

May Dermot Rest In Peace.

Reposing for family and friends at his home in Burgess (E45 RX63) this Friday from 4 o’clock.

Remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam E45 D993 on Saturday for his Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.

The livestream of his Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Donations in lieu of Mass Cards & flowers can be made to North Tipperary Hospice.

