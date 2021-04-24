Derek Ryan, Clonmel

Cascade Park, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly of Golden.

21st April 2021, suddenly at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his loving children Josh, Jessica parents Martin and Margaret, sister Brigid, brother Sean, nephew Dale, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May Derek Rest in Peace.

Derek’s Funeral cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church Irishtown on Sunday morning at 11.50am for Private Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 in the Church.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence