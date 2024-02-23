Derek Mulqueen, Nenagh

Castlecrannagh, Carrigatoher, Nenagh

February 22nd 2024.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael & Mary, his brother Michael and sisters Niamh, Aoife & Aggie, his partner Ellen, nieces Amelia, Carly & his god-daughter Lucy. Sisters partners Brendan & Dessie. Also by PJ, Maura & Kelly. His uncles and aunts, nieces & cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May Derek Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from to 6 o’clock.

Remains arriving at Ballywilliam Church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 followed by burial in Burgess Graveyard.