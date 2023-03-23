Derek Browne, Clare and Nenagh.

Clareville House, Tuamgraney, Co Clare and Islandbawn, Nenagh.

Peacefully after a brief illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Galway Clinic, husband of Teresa (Casey). Predeceased by his parents Frank and Florence and his brother Billy.

To the inexpressible grief of Teresa and his sons Derek and Séan, his much loved grandchildren Ciara and Isolda (twins), Derek’s partner Helena, sister Olive, brother Ken and the extended Browne and Casey families. Derek will be sadly missed by his lifelong friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at his home (V94 A4X5) on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Caimin’s Church of Ireland, Mountshannon on Saturday for Service at 2pm.

Burial will take place in Church Grounds.