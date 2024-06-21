Dennis “Dinny” Pound, Roscrea

Clonan, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his parents Phil and Margaret, his brothers and sisters Mary, Bride, Jim, Eddie, Tom, Jack, Tess and Peg.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, daughter Karen, son Philip, daughter-in-law Shiho, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Annameadle cemetery, Toomevara.