Denise Ryan, Clonmel

Denise (age 57), passed away on Friday morning in the Mercy Hospital, Cork in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband John, daughters Louise and Fiona, son Kevin, grandchildren Holly and Charlie, parents Denis and Christina, brothers Gerard, Sean, Mark and Cathal, sisters Marie and Catherine, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, grandniece, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis