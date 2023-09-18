Denise Marron (née Derivan) formerly of Carrick-on Suir

‘Abbey Lara’, Dundalk Road, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan & formerly Carrick-on Suir, Co. Tipperary. 15th September 2023. Peacefully, surrounded by her cherished family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her parents Paddy & Barbara.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her beloved husband John, her sons David (Woodward) & Peter and her daughters Aly & Shauna, her daughter-in-law Lorraine, her much-loved grandchildren; Max, Henry & Alice, her brothers Patrick & Gary and her sisters Barbara & Colette, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

House strictly private.

Denise will repose at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home, Carrickmacross, A81 D328, on Monday, 18th September, from 4pm until 7pm.

Denise’s funeral cortège will leave her home, ‘Abbey Lara’, on Tuesday, 19th September, driving to St. Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

To view the Funeral Mass via the webcam click on the link carrickmacrossparish.ie

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, via donation box or directly to Carrickmacross Cancer Society