Denise Dwyer, Roscrea

Barnagre, Roscrea

Beloved wife of Andrew and devoted mother to Mark, Dylan and George.

Her residence will be open to the meeting of family members on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Sunday morning at approximately 11.45 arriving in St. Cronan’s new cemetery, Roscrea for burial.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

Denise’s family would like to thank you for your support and co-operation at this sad time.

House strictly private please.

