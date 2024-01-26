Denis Treacy, Dublin and Templemore

Blackrock Co Dublin & formerly Cloone, Templemore, Co. Tipperary (ex Eircom)

Predeceased by his Mother Lil & Father Denis Treacy.

TO THE WORLD HE WAS ONE PERSON BUT TO US HE WAS OUR WORLD

Peacefully after a short illness borne with great dignity and courage in the wonderful care of the palliative team at the Beacon hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Mary T, (Conwell) Daughter Louise, Son Kevin & partner Leona, Brothers Jim (Dublin) Tom & Gerard (Tipperary), brother in law Padraic Conwell (Foxford), sisters in law Patricia Pauline & Cora Treacy, Patricia & Sheila Nieces Ciara, Orlaith, Tara, Emer, Fiona, Sinead & Aine, nephews Alan, Gearoid, Seamus, Patrick & Martin , cousins, Jim & Ann Brady, Aunt Nancy, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Denis will repose at home on Friday 26th January from 5pm – 7pm.

His funeral mass will take place on Saturday 27th January 2024 in the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud. Followed by burial in Shanganangh Cemetery, Shankill.

For those who cannot attend the funeral service you may view it live by clicking https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud