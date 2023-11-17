Denis Taylor, Clonmel and formerly Templemore

Glenconnor, Clonmel and formerly Templemore, Co Tipperary.

Denis (former Secretary of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association and retired Psychiatric Nurse) passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. He is pre-deceased by his parents Thomas and Nancy, brothers Sean, Thomas, Donal and Paddy, sister Judy and most recently his daughter Denise (Ryan). He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Christina, sons Gerard, Sean, Mark and Cathal, daughters Marie and Catherine, his fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, sister Mary (Reynolds), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. www.sthm.org/donate.html

House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.