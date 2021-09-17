Denis Sheehy, Moyne

The Glebe, Cooleeney, Moyne and formerly Killoran, Moyne.

Suddenly after a short illness.

In the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Predeceased by his devoted wife Mary (née Crosse), brother Tom, parents Paddy and Cathy.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Catherine (Foy), Margaret (Wright) and Mary Ellen (Brolan), grandchildren Thomás, Mairead, Mairi, Bill and Denis, sons in law Tom, John and Joe, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Bridget, Peggy, Mary and Jane, brothers in law Jerry and Willie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 18th September, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne on Sunday, 19th September, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cooleeney graveyard, Moyne.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish.

