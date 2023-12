Denis Ryan, Cahir

Denis Ryan

Castle Street, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Denis (retired ESB) formerly of The Green, Cashel, passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan and daughter Noelette. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Eoin and Donncha, daughter Aileen, sister in law Evelyn (Quinn) grandchildren Siobhán, Trystan, Olwyn, Rossa, Fionn and Aine, daughters in law Justine and Mitsuko, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.