Denis Russell, Thurles

Rathmanna House, Thurles

In his 90th year, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Doyle) and son Paddy, sisters Mai (Kearney) and Statia (Cahill), brothers Paddy, Jim and Jack. He will be sadly missed by his devoted family; daughters Mary and Helen, sons Dan and Jim, adored grandchildren, sons-in-law David and Ron, daughters-in-law Mary and Maeve, sisters-in-law Mary (Doyle), Joan (Doyle) and Margaret (Bab, Russell), nephews, nieces, cousins, great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 14th December, from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 15th December, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.